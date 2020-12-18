Courtesy Emilio Vitolo/Instagram

Pouring out his heart! Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo are Instagram official three months after sparking romance rumors with their PDA-filled outings.

The restaurateur, 33, gushed over his new love in an endearing birthday tribute on Friday, December 18. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person [heart emoji]. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!” Emilio captioned the snap of them cracking up while she sat on his lap.

In recent months, the duo has grown much closer and they are often spotted out together in New York City. Whether they are holding hands, cozying up or on a romantic stroll, Katie and Emilio are always enjoying each other’s company.

Katie appears to have the seal of approval from the chef’s family as well, considering she was seen during an early dinner with his father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., at the Vitolo family’s SoHo restaurant in the Big Apple on September 25. The trio couldn’t stop smiling as they chatted and dined on slices of pizza.

LRNYC/MEGA

In Touch previously confirmed Katie had been “on a few dates” with the culinarily-skilled hunk after they were rumored to be a new item. The couple “met through mutual friends and connected instantly,” a source said in September. Emilio’s “warm nature put her at ease,” added the insider about their connection, and she “felt comfortable” opening up to him in the early stages of their romance.

Both of them went through breakups before they got involved, which may have given them even more to bond over. Katie and her boyfriend of six years, Jamie Foxx, split in August 2019. As for Emilio, he and his former fiancée, Rachel Emmons, “broke off their engagement very recently,” another source exclusively told In Touch in September. “Emilio is focusing on his restaurant.”

“An added bonus is that Emilio is well-connected and mingles with the stars, so [he] understands Katie’s career and gets the pressure of fame,” the source shared about their mutual understanding. “He spends a majority of his time in New York, where both he and Katie are based, which makes it easy for them to see each other.”

It looks like things are still heating up!