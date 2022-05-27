She’s got quite a few famous exes! Katie Holmes not only steals the show onscreen but also on the dating scene.

The Dawson’s Creek alum has been linked to several famous faces over the years, including former costar Joshua Jackson and actor Chris Klein. Most famously, Katie started dating Tom Cruise in 2005, and married the Mission Impossible star a little over a year later in November 2006. During their seven-year relationship, Katie and Tom seemed inseparable, but in June 2012, the actress filed for divorce. Together they share one daughter.

Following her split from longtime love Tom, Katie sparked some major romance rumors with Jamie Foxx after they were seen dancing together at a charity event in New York in 2013. Throughout their six-year relationship, the couple was known for keeping their love private. A few months before calling it quits, the Batman Begins and Power stars started going public with their relationship, having arrived at the 2019 Met Gala together. Unfortunately, In Touch confirmed in August 2019 that the two had officially gone their separate ways. After their split, sources told In Touch exclusively that Katie was doing just fine.

“Her main focus is raising [her daughter], whom she’s so proud of. Being a mom and an actress is enough for her right now,” the insider said in September 2019. “Of course, she’d like to meet her soulmate, but she’s not discouraged. She’s not dating right now, but she’s not opposed to it either. Katie is living her life, she really is in a happy place. No one needs to worry about her.”

Katie started making headlines with her love life once again when the actress was romantically linked to Emilio Vitolo in September 2020 when a source exclusively told In Touch that the pair had been “on a few dates” after they were spotted dining together in New York City. An insider also reported at the time that, “Emilio and his fiancée Rachel Emmons broke off their engagement very recently.” Shortly after, the Brahms: The Boy II star confirmed her relationship with the performer-turned-chef by packing on the PDA in public on multiple occasions. However, their love was not meant to last and they split in May 2021.

Scroll through our gallery to relive Katie’s dating history over the years!