Duchess Kate ‘Did Little to Bridge the Divide’ With Meghan Markle: They Had ‘Awkward Moments’

Royally uncomfortable? Duchess Kate (née Middleton) didn’t make much of an effort to repair her alleged feud with sister-in-law Meghan Markle, according to the new book Finding Freedom.

“Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” write authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Prince William and Prince Harry‘s wives are often pitted against one another in the media, but the duo notes that they “were not at war with each other.” However, there were some “awkward moments,” between them.

Kate, 38, felt she and Meghan, also 38, didn’t share that much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace,” the authors explain.

Back in March, the royal foursome got together for Commonwealth Day, but an insider exclusively told In Touch the women and their husbands “all felt so awkward being under the same roof.”

Phil Harris/AP/Shutterstock

“Meghan tried to be all smiles, but deep down she was hurt that Kate didn’t make more of an effort,” the source said. “After the ceremony, Meghan took the first flight back to Canada. She wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible and to be reunited with Archie again.”

Since then, the Sussexes have moved to Los Angeles, and the mother of one — who shares son Archie, 14 months, with the redheaded royal, 35 — has “no regrets,” a separate insider shared. “She looks and feels amazing.”

Perhaps the former Suits star is feeling her best these days now that she’s no longer constricted under the royal dress code.

“She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a third source exclusively dished. “She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee.”

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said they had not been “interviewed” for the book. It’s “based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”