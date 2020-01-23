New chapter, new clothes! Since moving to Canada, Meghan Markle has completely ditched her duchess wardrobe. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code, she’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee,” adds the insider. “Now that she’s moved to Canada, she spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants.”

James Whatling / MEGA

The Suits alum, 38, is also looking forward to spending more time living and less time worrying about public scrutiny. “Don’t expect Meghan to be stuck indoors now that she’s living in Canada. She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life,” the insider notes. “To do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move.”

Since landing in North America, Meghan has wasted no time getting back to her old self. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving around, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing,” the source adds.

Another rule the beauty “couldn’t stand” was having to curtsy to high-ranking royals, another source told In Touch. “She thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

Although Meghan and Prince Harry hope to live a simple life, it looks like they will still enjoy some luxuries. On Tuesday, January 21, the Duke of Sussex, 35, flew private to join his wife and son, Archie, in Canada. Despite giving up their allowances when they stepped back from their royal duties, “Harry isn’t worried about money,” a third insider told In Touch exclusively.

“He and Meghan already had everything mapped out,” the source continued. “He’s confident he won’t be strapped for cash, and to be honest, he’s never been a materialistic kind of guy anyway — he likes the outdoors and basic things in life.”

It looks like the royals are just like us after all.