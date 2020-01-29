Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped back from their royal duties, the Suits alum is happy to forgo the dress code, once and for all. “The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public, a source tells In Touch exclusively. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this protocol and thinks it’s sexist.”

The 38-year-old former actress is thrilled to take back her wardrobe now that she’s no longer under the palace’s control. “She rebelled a few times by wearing pants, but now she can wear them whenever she wants,” the insider continues.

The brunette beauty — who shares son Archie, 8 months, with her 35-year-old husband — isn’t just excited about the new style opportunities, she’s also enjoying a new level of comfort. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code, she’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a second insider previously told In Touch.

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ever since her family uprooted to Canada, the mom of one has been taking full advantage of not having to answer to anyone, and that includes more than just style choices. She “couldn’t stand” curtsying and “thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her,” a third insider explained.

These days, the California native is settling into her new home just fine. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” the second source said. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving around, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

Now that the redheaded hunk and Meghan are on their own, insiders think it’s unlikely they’ll ever return to their royal roles. “I doubt whether Harry or Meghan will ever return to the royal fold,” Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell told In Touch magazine in the January 22 issue. “Once [they’re] out, it would be a nearly insurmountable task to reverse the process.”

Despite leaving Harry’s family behind, Queen Elizabeth II is OK with their decision to move. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” her statement read on January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Shutterstock

Who needs rules anyway?