Feeling guilty? Kanye West praised Kris Jenner on Twitter after previously accusing her of “white supremacy.”

“My mother-in-law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist,” the rapper, 43, tweeted with a blushing emoji on Tuesday, August 11.

Since Kanye — who is married to Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian — launched his presidential campaign, he’s been posting a slew of now-deleted tweets seemingly directed toward the family matriarch, 64.

“This Ye You ready to talk now Or are still avoiding my calls,” one screenshot of a text message to Kris read. “This Ye You wanna talk Or go to war?” he wrote, adding “white supremacy at its highest no cap” as the caption. In a separate tweet, he likened his mother-in-law to North Korea’s authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un, calling her “Kris Jong-un.”

A source told In Touch exclusively the “Love Lockdown” artist “went off” on Kris, noting that his outburst was a long time coming.

“He accused her of leaking information, being sneaky and undermining his presidential campaign movement and GAP deal,” the insider said. “His resentment toward the family has been brewing for months. He has been feuding with [sister-in-law Kylie Jenner] and Kris over their Forbes stories and has fixated on the ‘billionaire status’ as a point of serious contention.”

Despite everything the father of four has said, Kris’ “priority” is to “protect” her son-in-law and her family, a separate source exclusively dished.

“While Kris isn’t happy with how Kanye’s recent outbursts are affecting the family, she did protect him from looking bad on Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the insider said. “There was a lot of urging from Kim to make sure certain footage was never used, but Kris helped too, she does have a heart.” The source continued, revealing the momager “understands the ratings would have been through the roof” if they “included some of Kanye’s rants and wild pronouncements in the final cut,” but “she didn’t let them.”

It seems as though the Kar-Jenners are in a better place following all the drama. After Kanye said he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill, he has since apologized. The couple — who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — were also spotted returning home from their relaxing vacation together in the Dominican Republic.

Kris has yet to speak out about the accusations.