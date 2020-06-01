Not as close as they used to be. In an interview with Sunday Times, John Legend revealed his friendship with Kanye West has evolved.

“I just think we’re doing our own thing,” the “All of Me” singer said on Sunday, May 31, noting that the evolution of their relationship is not tied to the rapper’s political views. “He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

In 2018, however, the duo publically clashed over politics. At the time, the “Stronger” artist shared a screenshot of a text he received from his friend.

“Hey, it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with [Donald] Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for,” Legend wrote. “As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

In response, the Grammy winner replied, “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

He then added his reasoning for sharing the private messages. “I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion,” he explained. “I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground. If you feel something, don’t let peer pressure manipulate you.”

Legend, along with wife Chrissy Teigen, were guests at West’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014 and insisted politics was “never a part” of their conversations.

“Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music,” the father of two told the Times. “He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”