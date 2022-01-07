Everything Julia Fox Said About Her New Romance With Kanye West: ‘I’m Loving the Ride’

Not hiding it! Kanye West and Julia Fox confirmed their budding romance by posing for PDA-filled snaps in a new piece she did for Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and it was an instant connection,” the Uncut Gems actress, 31, said about the rapper, 44, after being spotted on two dates together. “His energy is so fun to be around.”

Julia said that after their initial meeting went so well, they decided to keep the “fun” going by arranging to meet up again in New York City on January 4, where they went to see Slave Play together before dining at local hotspot Carbone.

The PVT Chat star captured extra attention by stepping out wearing Miaou’s thong pants paired with a Balenciaga turtleneck and coat for their dinner date.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she gushed. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock.”

Julia praised the Yeezy fashion designer for going the extra mile on their second meetup, revealing she was in disbelief over his efforts.

“Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” she continued. “I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye, for his part, is still going through a divorce from his wife of seven years, Kim Kardashian, following her filing in February 2021.

The Skims founder has since moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, igniting romance rumors shortly after she served as a first-time host on the comedy sketch series back in October.

As for Julia, the up-and-coming star announced in February 2021 that she had secretly welcomed a son, Valentino, last year with then-husband, Peter Artemiev, whom she has since separated from.

