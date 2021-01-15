Looking Good! The Steamiest Kardashian-Jenner Photos of 2021 So Far

In addition to being reality TV stars and entrepreneurs, the Kardashian-Jenner women love the skin they’re in! With that, it’s no surprise Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and even matriarch Kris Jenner post the occasional thirst trap on social media. Moreover, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personalities work really hard on their health and fitness, so why not flaunt it?

Thankfully, the A-listers don’t just post about their results. In fact, over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have been super forthcoming about their diet and exercise routines, especially Kourtney, 41, who runs a lifestyle website. In the past, the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, has promoted a number of different diets, including keto.

Although Kourtney isn’t strictly keto 365 days a year, she does revisit the high-fat, low-carb way of life every few months. Unfortunately, in July 2020, she faced criticism for her health advice. “To all of you who are saying keto is unhealthy, my doctor has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins, so I would not recommend this without checking with your doctor first,” the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling clapped back at haters at the time. “But my doctor I trust put me on it, and I personally love it.”

While Kourtney is more of a diet-based person, Khloé, 36, focuses more on exercise. “In this world, I don’t really watch what I eat. That doesn’t mean I’m binge-eating bags of chips all day,” the Good American founder told her big sister during a May 2020 Poosh interview. “You never know if tomorrow’s happening. I would rather put effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

Ironically, Kim’s fitness regimen is somewhere in the middle. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, eats a “healthy, balanced diet with treats here and there,” Kim’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, previously told Life & Style. “Nothing crazy restrictive.” Between that and working out five times a week, the results speak for themselves!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sexiest Kardashian-Jenner photos of 2021 so far.