It’s over! Kanye West and Julia Fox have officially split amid breakup rumors, her rep confirms to In Touch.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” the rep reveals.

The news comes on the heels of the Uncut Gems actress’ cryptic statement just hours prior. The 32-year-old called out the Daily Mail for sharing photos of her looking “tearful” amid Ye’s social media drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before, and if I look like s–t, it’s cuz I got out at terminal one and ran on foot to terminal seven cuz I was fkin late for a plane to see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad,” she shared via her Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day.

As the KKW Beauty mogul’s romance with Pete Davidson continues to heat up, Kanye, 44, can’t stop won’t stop slamming the Saturday Night Live comedian both in song and on social media. Most recently, he shared a screenshot of an alleged text message between him and Pete.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” the Illinois native wrote via Instagram. In response, the comedian, 28, allegedly replied, “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Just last month, Julia gushed over their budding romance while posing in PDA-filled snaps for Interview magazine.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she told the outlet of the “Stronger” artist, noting their “connection” was “instant.”

Julia said that after their initial meeting, they decided to keep the “fun” going by arranging to another meet-up, where they went to see Slave Play together in New York City before dining at Carbone.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!” she raved at the time. “The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock.”

On February 8, Julia appeared relaxed while chatting about their romance despite comparisons to Kim, 41.

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” she admitted on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.” She added, “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.”

Kanye is currently going through a (now messy) divorce after Kim filed paperwork in February 2021. The couple share four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. As for Julia, the up-and-coming star announced in February 2021 that she had secretly welcomed a son, Valentino, last year with her then-husband, Peter Artemiev.