Not the jealous type! Kim Kardashian has “absolutely” no “problem” with her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, dating again, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.



“She’d be thrilled for him,” the source says. “As long as whoever he’s with is child-friendly. Kim wants Kanye to be happy, and to establish healthy boundaries as they continue to coparent their brood.”

Kim, 41, and Ye, 44, share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Before the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in February 2021, the pair had been married for six years. The two have had a rocky coparenting relationship since then, with the Yeezy designer publicly pleading to reunite with his estranged wife toward the end of the year. Ye even purchased a home close to the KKW Beauty founder to be near their kids.

“To be honest, Kim finds it too close for comfort that Kanye’s bought the house across the street from her, but there’s nothing she can really do about it,” the insider adds.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Despite the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s proximity to Kim, he has been seen out and about with actress Julia Fox at the start of 2022, fueling dating rumors. The two were first spotted enjoying dinner at Carbone in Miami on Saturday, January 1.

Although the Uncut Gems actress, 31, initially told paparazzi “I don’t know” when asked if she would go on another date with Ye, the two were seen hanging out again on Tuesday, January 4, in New York City.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Julia was wearing low-rise pants that revealed a G-string thong, as she and Ye enjoyed their second night out with a group of friends to see Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” on Broadway.

For Kim’s part, she has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson since October 2021, after she hosted the show on October 9. Following a whirlwind of date nights from the East Coast to the West Coast, the duo confirmed they were an item when they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, in mid-November — the same day when Flavor Flav shared the duo’s first Instagram moment together.

At the time when news broke of Kim’s romance with Pete, 28, the “Stronger” rapper was “losing it” over her moving on with the comedian, an additional source exclusively told In Touch on November 8 of last year.

“[Ye] has a real problem with [Kim and Pete] being an item,” the insider explained at the time. “Kanye has known Pete for years … I’d say they were more acquaintances than good friends, but that doesn’t stop Kanye from feeling stabbed in the back by Pete.”