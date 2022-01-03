A second date? Kanye West‘s new love interest addressed her romance with the rapper after the pair were spotted together in Miami.

“I don’t know,” actress Julia Fox told paparazzi when asked if she’d consider going out with him again, according to Page Six.

The Uncut Gems star, 31, and “Stronger” artist, 44, were photographed at Carbone in Miami on Saturday, January 1, in photos obtained by TMZ. They looked cozy during a candle-lit dinner and smiled at one another throughout the night.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, and the exes have seemingly remained amicable throughout their split, especially when it concerns their four children. They share joint custody of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, began dating Pete Davidson in October, he was vocal about their relationship.

During an episode of “Drink Champs,” Ye slammed Saturday Night Live for making light of their split. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he said on November 4. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Despite his (multiple) public pleas, Kim filed to become legally single and requested to drop West from her last name.

“He has a real problem with them being an item,” a source told In Touch about Pete, 28. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

Unfortunately for the father of four, Kim and Pete “are getting serious.” A separate insider revealed the couple are “proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other. The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

Previously, Kanye was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria.