Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Slammed for Putting 'Pothead' Hat on Son Creed

On blast. Kailyn Lowry is being called out online for putting a “Pothead” hat on son Creed.

The Teen Mom 2 star — who is the owner of Pothead Haircare — shared several sweet photos of her 7-month-old, including one where he’s sporting his mama’s branded gear. “He said he’s ready to be a brand rep @potheadhaircare,” she captioned the shots.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

It didn’t take long, however, for several users to slam the “Coffee Convos” podcast host. “Beautiful child, but shame about the hat,” one hater fumed. “That’s a big no-no.” Another, meanwhile, wrote, “Poor kid. This is why [our] next generation is all jacked up — moms like you thinking stuff like that is OK and cute.” They continued, “It is very [distasteful], and I believe you can do better … that was very disappointing. Why would you put a hat on your kid that says ‘pothead?’ Like, what were you thinking?”

That said, the blonde babe didn’t seem too bothered by the parenting police. When one fan wrote, “So cute. Oh man, watch the Karens get upset about the hat lol,” the A Letter of Love author replied, “They’ll always find something lol.”

Of course, this is hardly the first time the mom of four — who shares Creed and Lux, 3, with Chris Lopez, Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin and Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera — has been slammed online. In August 2020, the reality star roasted a troll who alleged, “You’re only having so many kids because MTV pays you.”

“So here’s the thing about me: I will do whatever it takes to provide for my kids. Yes, MTV pays me for TM2,” she shot back. “But MTV did not get me my bachelor’s degree, write four books for me, start @potheadhaircare for me. MTV does not record @coffeeconvospodcast for me every week. I took an opportunity presented to me, and I launched myself in several different directions. And when the show ends, I WILL STILL be able to provide.” When an Instagram user slammed Kailyn in August 2020 for being a “single mom with four kids,” she posted the direct message to her Instagram Story, asking, “Why do y’all do this?” In other words, don’t mess with Kail … or she’ll mess with you!