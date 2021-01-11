‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reflects on Friendship With Ex Jo Rivera’s Wife Vee: ‘We Had to Mature’

From feud to friendship! Kailyn Lowry reflected on her journey with ex Jo Rivera‘s wife, Vee Rivera (née Torres), in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 season 10 reunion part 2.

“I think Vee and I have this conversation all the time,” Kailyn, 28, told Dr. Drew Pinsky about her repaired relationship with Vee, 29. “I think it’s more of like, we kind of grew up together. So we had to mature. So we just kind of put our drama and BS aside and now we’re really good friends and now we’re able to work together. So, I don’t know. I’m excited, though.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

As fans recall, Kail and Vee immediately clashed when Vee started dating the father of Kail’s son, Isaac, in 2013. When Kail learned Jo, 29, had a new girlfriend, she said she immediately thought Vee looked like “a hood rat.”

The ladies met for the first time in person during the season 4 Teen Mom 2 reunion, where Kail confronted Vee about a video she had posted online of her smoking “a blunt through a gas mask.” Kail said she wouldn’t trust Vee to be around the former couple’s son, who was only a toddler at the time. They also butt heads during the season 8 reunion, when Vee had urged Jo to go to court to get 50/50 custody of Isaac, 10.

It seems their relationship took a turn for the better in season 9 when Vee acted as a neutral party in Jo and Kailyn’s fight over child support. Now, the ladies are not only friends but colleagues, as they cohost their podcast “Baby Mamas, No Drama,” which launched in September 2020 — and the collab was Vee’s idea.

“Vee texted me and was like, ‘Hey Kail, we should do a podcast and I have the perfect name for it — ‘Baby Mamas, No Drama,'” Kail revealed during the season 10 reunion. “And I was like, ‘Oh wow yeah, let’s do it.’ And it happened so quickly that I don’t even think either of us processed the whole thing.”

Vee added, “Yeah, she was just like, alright let me contact my person and see if we can do this and they were like yeah, we can do it. I was like, oh shit this is really happening.”

Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 season 10 reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET