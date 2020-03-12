Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry reveals she “changed her mind” about having more kids after being “blamed” for a miscarriage in the past. The MTV alum was put on blast for her decision to have another child when she shared a new sonogram photo of her baby boy on March 11, prompting her to open up about the traumatic experience.

“This s–t irritates me,” one of her Instagram followers replied. “You told your husband you didn’t want [any] more kids and now look at you, popping them out left and right.” The soon-to-be mother of four, 27, felt compelled to share her truth, explaining how she came to a new realization after reflecting on a previous relationship.

“My husband at the time blamed me for a miscarriage among other issues we had,” Lowry clapped back. “Imagine someone changing their mind.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

In the comment section of her latest post, another person blasted the TV personality, claiming she is setting a bad example for young women. “So you have four kids with all different dads. I’m sure other teen moms watching want to be just like you,” the social media user wrote.

“I don’t have four kids with all different dads,” the Pothead Haircare founder replied, setting the record straight. “Two of my children have the same father. And you know what? I was married to one! And it didn’t work out. LIFE HAPPENS.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry is expecting another bundle of joy with her former flame Chris Lopez in the summer. They currently share a 2-year-old son, Lux. The reality star also has Isaac, 10, shared with Jo Rivera, as well as Lincoln, 6, shared with Javi Marroquin.

The podcast host announced she was pregnant with baby No. 4 in February, and she’s continued to share updates about her journey online, despite having to deal with the criticism. She recently put her Twitter account on private because of the influx of hate messages, addressing how they are “on another f–king level.”

On March 4, Kailyn spoke out about her coparenting dynamic with Chris, admitting she wants to keep everything cordial so they can raise their bundle of joy amicably. “Right now, things are difficult, but I hope he does the things he needs to do in order to make that happen,” she told In Touch exclusively.

“My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life.”