Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Trolls Kailyn Lowry Amid Feud By Joking About Going After Chris Lopez

Mar 10, 2020 1:44 pm·
Adding fuel to the fire! Briana DeJesus took aim at Kailyn Lowry once again just one week after they reignited their feud. On Monday, March 9, the Teen Mom 2 star trolled her costar as she joked about pursuing Chris Lopez, another one of Kail’s baby daddies. Check out the gallery below to get the full story.

