When Bri and Javi confirmed that the romance rumors were real, his ex-wife started subtweeting them.
Heating Up
As the shade got less subtle, the two MTV moms found themselves not just at odds, but at each other’s throats. At the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion, the fighting even turned physical.
Relighting the Fire
Once the feud had burned out, the stars went back to pretty much ignoring each other — until March 2020 rolled around.
Making Fun
On March 1, the feud rose from the dead after Kail posted a picture from a maternity photoshoot she did with a horse. After someone shared the photo on Twitter, Bri couldn’t help but laugh.
Lashing Out
When Kail saw Bri’s crying-laughing and straight-up crying emojis, though, she got heated. “Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #Yikes. But remember the time [Shakiel Brown] posted the video [of] y’all having sex?” she tweeted in response.
Low Blows
It was a pretty harsh thing to say — especially considering that Shakiel was prosecuted for the revenge porn and convicted on a charge of video voyeurism, a crime that victimized Briana.
Returning Fire
When the Florida native saw that, she hit back just as hard. “Girl, shut the f–k up!” she tweeted. “LOL, go continue getting beat up by Chris. LOL.”
Quieting Down
Kail didn’t respond — but it seems Briana wasn’t ready to move on. On March 9, she stirred up the drama once again.
Starting Something
Technically, though, the drama actually started with a fan. “You know what would make for good television? If you went after Chris,” one told Bri. “Imagine all the drama! This season would be lit. Secure the bag, girl. Get those ratings up!”
Playing Along
Another fan added, “I’d watch that. Come on, @xobrianadej, save TM2.” That’s when the star herself joined in, writing, “What’s his Twitter? LMAO.”
Making Eyes
When a third fan posted a screenshot of Chris’ Instagram account, they added the caption, “He is fineee, tho.”
Staying Low-Key
Briana didn’t weigh in one way or another. Instead, she simply posted an emoji demonstrating that her lips are zipped.
Just Joking
Though the star likely wasn’t ever actually interested — especially after repeatedly accusing Chris of beating son Lux’s mother up, something he’s denied — that’s when Kail’s own fans stepped in to defend her.
Call Out
“You gonna go after another one of @KailLowry‘s baby daddies! Girl, find your own!” one wrote. “Messy,” read a gif another fan shared. “That one right there, messy!”
Left on Read
As for Kail herself, her account is still set to private — but that’s probably for the best. We don’t need these two trading insults again anytime soon.