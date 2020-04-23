Riding solo. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared some advice about being a single mother during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story. The 28-year-old said being the head of the household is no easy task.

“I’m entering the single mom club, advice? You’re the bomb!” one fan asked the expecting mother on Tuesday, April 21. “It’s exhausting at times,” she admitted. “It can feel really f–king lonely. You’ll probably go through waves of emotions in the beginning — sadness, then maybe empowerment. But maybe look forward to having a day to yourself every other week … but it’ll get easier. It’s a learning curve. Just do not question yourself as long as you know you would do anything for your little one(s).”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Following her wise words, another fan asked the reality star how she manages her three children — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2 — and one on the way. “It’s not always easy,” she revealed. “But it’s always worth it. Remember that!”

Also during the Q&A, Kail admitted she and her boys are a little “anxious” for the arrival of baby No. 4, despite being a veteran in the mom game. The MTV personality first revealed she was expecting again in February. “Baby No. 4 is coming soon!” she shared on Instagram at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy.”

In March, she gave an update on her growing baby and posted a picture of her latest ultrasound. “He was breech, but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound,” she said on social media. “This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

This will be Kailyn’s second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. They have had a tumultuous relationship since welcoming their first son, Lux, in 2017.

Despite her nerves and tough pregnancy, Kailyn is grateful to be spending quality time with her older sons before their newest family member arrives. We can’t wait to meet him!