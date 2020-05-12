Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Not done having kids? Kailyn Lowry hinted she wants more children after giving birth to baby No. 4 during an Instagram interaction with a fan. “Do you plan on having more or are you done?” one of the Teen Mom 2 star’s followers asked after she revealed this has been her “toughest pregnancy” yet. “I’m not getting my tubes tied or anything,” the soon-to-be mom of four responded. “So we’ll see.”

Kail, 28, has always wanted a big family — and, even moreso, she’s always wanted a daughter. In addition to refusing to reveal the name she’s picked out for a little girl, she also joked in February that she’ll have enough kids to start a sports team if that’s what it takes. “LMAOOO, starting five basketball team coming right up,” she playfully told a fan. In March, she revealed the topic of gender selection for future pregnancies came up during a doctor’s appointment. It seems she’s genuinely interested in learning more about the procedure.

In the past, the Pennsylvania native thought she was done having kids while married to ex Javi Marroquin. However, once they split, she changed her mind. “My husband at the time blamed me for a miscarriage among other issues we had,” she told a fan in March after they tried to shade her for having two more kids. “Imagine someone changing their mind.”

For now, though, the mom is simply focused on welcoming baby No. 4. On May 7, she shared a pregnancy update with fans and admitted she’s still working on finding the right name for her fourth son. “This is the chaos, it’s how we do things,” she joked. But she does have some ideas. In April, she ruled out the name Elliot, a suggestion from fans after she tweeted about Detective Stabler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. A few weeks earlier, she dished there are a couple names she “really” likes, but none she’s ready to commit to yet.

We do know one thing, though, and that’s baby daddy Chris Lopez isn’t getting a say. “What does his daddy want to name him?” a fan asked the MTV mama in February. “Surely y’all will be working together, considering it’s HIS child, too.” The Teen Mom star shut down that train of thought real quick. “I think not,” she said simply.