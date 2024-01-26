So Much Love! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship Timeline Has Ups and Downs

Defying the odds of A-list couples! It’s been more than 15 years since Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel first met and the duo is going strong.

While Justin’s January 2024 song “Selfish” seems to reveal that he’s more into his gorgeous wife than ever, the two have had their fair share of rough patches over the years. However, they’ve been able to overcome the difficult times.

From welcoming two kids to a major PDA scandal, there are plenty of highs and lows to look back on in this relationship.

