Paying tribute. Justin Timberlake gushed over his wife, Jessica Biel, in a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of Mother’s Day.

“My love … You continue to keep me in complete awe every day,” Justin, 39, captioned a series of photos with the 7th Heaven alum. “This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother’s Day, ya [fox emoji]!! HUZ.”

Jessica, 38, also shared a message on Mother’s Day — and it included a shout-out to her “huz” and their 5-year-old son, Silas. “These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world! The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much! [green heart emoji],” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever after Justin’s PDA scandal. In November 2019, the former ’NSync singer was photographed during a drunken night in New Orleans with costars from his upcoming movie, Palmer. They were on a break from filming on location in the city, and Justin was captured getting cozy with actress Alisha Wainwright, who plays his lover in the film. In the photos, Justin appeared to hold hands with Alisha, 30, and at one point, she also rested her hand on his knee.

At the time, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch Jessica felt “humiliated” by the incident. Nearly two weeks later, the “Cry Me a River” singer released a public apology where he denied any infidelity. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in a statement.

While the indiscretion put a strain on Justin and Jessica’s marriage, the couple put on a united front on social media. The Hitchcock star shared a gushing tribute to Justin on his birthday on January 31, while the Trolls World Tour voice actor honored Jessica for her birthday on March 3.

“[They’re] in a good place right now,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “The played out drama on the set of Justin’s film is behind them. Jessica hasn’t forgotten, but she’s not making him suffer for it. She’s definitely moved forward. There’s absolutely no doubt that they love each other.”