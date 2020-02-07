Writing from experience? Justin Timberlake dropped a new song, “Believe,” on Friday, February 7, which is seemingly about his wife, Jessica Biel — three months after the singer held hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

In the chorus, the 39-year-old sings, “You know I still believe, still believe in you and me / ‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can’t lock the soul of a man down.”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Clearly, the “Mirrors” crooner was excited about the bop — which also features rapper Meek Mill — as he retweeted messages about the new single. Of course, fans couldn’t help but comment on the collaboration. “#Believe is an amazing track that speaks to everyone who has been through tough times and has a will to persevere,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “Good to hear something new.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’M A BELIEVER THANKS TO YOU.”

Hmmm … so is Justin trying to say he knew he could work things out with the 37-year-old actress? Perhaps! In December, Justin posted a photo of himself back in the studio, and his followers were curious if he was writing an emotional ballad to his wife. “Hope you’re writing ‘Cry Me a River’ apology songs for being a giant douche to your gorgeous amazing wife,” one person fumed.

The Hollywood A-listers made their first red carpet appearance at The Sinner premiere and afterparty in Los Angeles on February 3. The Tennessee native — who shares son Silas, 4, with his wife — and Jessica “barely interacted” throughout the night, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively. “They were doing their own thing — Justin was hanging out with the guys, and Jessica seemed to be tending to work obligations with catching up, photos, etc.”

However, the handsome hunk sported his wedding band, and the couple were “in good spirits” at the event, the insider added. “There didn’t seem to be tension.”

The next day, Justin took to Instagram to gush about his love. “Loved seeing @thesinnerusa fam last night to celebrate season 3! Can’t wait for the world to see you guys in action. @MattBomer #BillPullman #ChrisMessina @parisafitzhenley,” the 7th Heaven alum wrote. “Proud HUZ!” Justin replied with a heart-eyed emoji.

Even though the Grammy winner apologized for his actions after the incident, it seems like the duo is trying to make their marriage work. “Since returning to Los Angeles, Justin’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark,” a second source told In Touch. “The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”

Luckily, Justin and Jessica “love each other” and “are on the same page” about sorting through their issues, the insider explained.

Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Hopefully, Justin and Jessica are moving on one day at a time.