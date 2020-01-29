Looking forward! Jessica Biel tagged her husband, Justin Timberlake, in a parenting post on Instagram — three months after he was spotted holding hands with his costar Alisha Wainwright, and it seems like the couple is back on track. “Apparently, it’s National @LEGO day. But that’s what we call every day. #Momlife,” the actress captioned a table full of toys and snacks including hummus, crackers and grapes. Naturally, she tagged @lego and @legofamily, but also made sure to include the singer’s Instagram handle as well.

Of course, fans loved the 7th Heaven alum’s post about her family. One person wrote, “Aww, you’re the best. Stepping on those precious little LEGOS — really makes you love them. #momlife,” while another echoed, “Looks like we do LEGO the same way.” A third person chimed in, writing, “You deserve a glass of wine with that.” Clearly, the brunette beauty, 37 — who shares son Silas, 4, with Justin, 38 — is trying to move past the scandal that rocked her world since this is the first time she has mentioned her hubby on social media.

Recently, the “Mirrors” crooner has been putting in a lot of effort to make sure his marriage is in a good place. So much so, Justin has been planning romantic dates, and Jessica “appreciates the effort,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “Justin knows he’s got a lot of making up to do. Being in New Orleans made it difficult — he was so far away from Jessica, but since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark. The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”

Even though it might take some time to get back to normal, the couple was spotted smiling and walking arm in arm in New York City, so it seems like progress is being made one step at a time. “Spending quality time as a couple is at the top of Justin’s list of priorities — dinners, hiking together, road trips and romantic mini-breaks are just a few of the things he’s organized,” the insider added. “After the incident with Alisha, he’s barely drinking … he doesn’t dare! And he’s sticking to a much healthier lifestyle, too.”

Following the Tennessee native’s flirty interaction with the 30-year-old actress at a bar in New Orleans, he later released a statement apologizing for his actions. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he said on December 4, noting that he “drank way too much” during the outing.

Luckily, the duo “love each other” and “are on the same page,” the source revealed about their current relationship status. “They have both agreed to work through their issues together.”

It can go only go up from here, right?