Even though Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, the couple still needs to work out kinks in their relationship. “Jessica does feel she and Justin need to talk more about what happened,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “She felt so betrayed when she saw the photos. He has a lot of work to do to make it up to Jessica.”

Despite the rocky situation, the pair — who share son Silas, 4 — “want to enjoy the holidays for Silas,” the insider added. “Jessica doesn’t want to break up her family, but there’s a lot more to think about.”

Ultimately, the Hollywood A-listers are trying to move past the scandal during this very merry time of the year. “There’s absolutely no doubt that Justin pretty much ruined this holiday for Jessica with his indiscretion in New Orleans, but they’re coming together for their son’s sake,” a second insider dished. “They’re not going to ruin Christmas for Silas, that’s their number one priority.” Additionally, the 38-year-old pop star is “focused” on his family right now.

On December 19, the “Take Back the Night” crooner uploaded a photo of himself at the studio — almost one month after his night out on the town where he was seen engaging with Alisha, 30, at a bar in New Orleans. “Back at it,” he captioned the snap on Instagram. Was he writing an emotional ballad to the 37-year-old 7th Heaven alum? Perhaps!

Clearly, the Tennessee native is trying to be on his best behavior. So much so, the Grammy winner left some flirty comments all over his wife’s Instagram video on December 16. “Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon!” the brunette babe wrote. In response, Justin left two heart emojis along with a heart-eyed emoji.

On December 4, the dad of one fessed up to his mistakes on social media. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.” Justin confessed he “drank way too much” and he was embarrassed about his actions.

Ultimately, the TV star is sticking by her man at the moment. “Just because she’s wearing [her ring] doesn’t mean she’s not mad at him,” a third source told In Touch. “Jessica feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Hopefully, everything works out for the best.

