Pulling out all the stops. Justin Timberlake is dedicated to making things right with Jessica Biel in the wake of his November 2019 PDA scandal. He’s been planning several romantic dates, and the Sinner actress “appreciates the effort” he’s putting in to show her how important their relationship is to him, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Justin knows he’s got a lot of making up to do,” the insider reveals. “Being in New Orleans made it difficult — he was so far away from Jessica, but since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark. The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”

It looks like the dynamic duo is making progress, as they were spotted together with their 4-year-old son, Silas, in New York City on January 21. In the new photos that surfaced, Jessica, 37, and Justin were all smiles while walking arm in arm.

“Spending quality time as a couple is at the top of Justin’s list of priorities — dinners, hiking together, road trips and romantic mini-breaks are just a few of the things he’s organized,” the source tells In Touch. “After the incident with Alisha Wainwright, he’s barely drinking … he doesn’t dare! And he’s sticking to a much healthier lifestyle, too.”

As In Touch previously reported, the former ’NSync singer, 38, was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar at a bar during a drunken night out in New Orleans on November 21. They were on a break from filming at the time, and Alisha was even seen placing her hand on Justin’s knee in the photos.

The father of one later released a statement, apologizing for his actions and clarifying that nothing more happened between him and his costar.

So, is all forgiven with the couple? “Jessica believes Justin when he says nothing happened with Alisha, but there are still trust issues,” our insider reveals. “She feels humiliated and is keeping him on a tight leash — he doesn’t dare look at another woman. Wild nights out with his guy friends are pretty much a no-no right now, and Justin’s OK with that.”

“It’s going to take a while to get their marriage back to where it was, but at least they’re on the same page,” the source adds. “They love each other and have both agreed to work through their issues together.”