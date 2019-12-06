He’s bringing sexy back — and so are pretty much all of his exes. Over the years, Justin Timberlake has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Back in the day, he and Britney Spears were the It couple of music. In the years since, the musician and Jessica Biel have tied the knot and started a family. Recently, however, the couple has hit a rough patch after the actor was spotted drunkenly holding hands with costar Alisha Wainwright.

Though Justin, 38, insisted that “nothing happened” between the two of them, the rumors reached enough of a fever pitch that he felt compelled to clear the air. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote on December 4. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement … I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior.” The Trolls star apologized to Jessica, 37, and his family for “putting them through such an embarrassing situation,” and insisted he is focused on “focused on being the best husband and father I can be” going forward.

However, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the hand holding wasn’t the start of the drama. “Justin and Jessica have been arguing for months,” they revealed. “They’ve been fighting to save the marriage for the sake of [their son,] Silas, but the photos of him wasted and being all handsy with Alisha is the final nail in the coffin.” As of now, In Touch has learned the actress has “no plans to visit” her husband on his movie set, and things continue to be frosty.

If the “Cry Me a River” singer has any hope of saving his marriage, a source says that he’s going to have to put in the effort. However, they shared that breaking his silence — and publicly apologizing — was at least one step in the right direction. “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him,” a source told In Touch. “He says he was going to do it anyway, but Jessica pushed Justin to make a public statement.”

