One night after Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attended The Sinner premiere and afterparty in Los Angeles, he couldn’t help but praise his wife for her work on the USA Network show. “Loved seeing @thesinnerusa fam last night to celebrate season 3!” the 37-year-old actress captioned a couple of photos of herself with costars Matt Bomer, Bill Pullman, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Chris Messina. “Can’t wait for the world to see you guys in action. @mattbomer #BillPullman #ChrisMessina @parisafitzhenley.” The 39-year-old “Mirrors” crooner replied, “Proud HUZ!” with a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

The handsome hunk — who shares son Silas, 4, with his wife — was caught holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November, but it seems like he is trying to make amends for his actions, and fans clearly noticed. One person wrote, “You lucky!” while another echoed, “She is a gem.” A third person chimed in writing, “You better.”

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

It seems like the pair is still working on their marriage since they “showed no signs of affection” at the soirée, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively. “Once Jessica arrived, she walked up to him, and they quietly made their way into the afterparty — not holding hands or showing any sign of warmth” toward one another.

Throughout the night, the Hollywood A-listers “barely interacted,” the insider added. “They were doing their own thing — Justin was hanging out with the guys, and Jessica seemed to be tending to work obligations with catching up, photos, etc.”

However, Justin was wearing his wedding band, and the couple were “in good spirits” at the bash, the source shared. “There didn’t seem to be tension, but if you didn’t know they were together, you would never think they were a couple, let alone married. There was an obvious level of distance as they didn’t have one-on-one time and were rarely talking in the same group.”

A couple of weeks after the Tennessee native was spotted canoodling with Alisha, 30, he apologized and owned up to his mistakes. From then on, Justin seemed like he was giving it his all to make his relationship the best it could be as he frequently commented on Jessica’s Instagram posts, and they were even seen walking arm in arm in late January in New York City.

“Justin knows he’s got a lot of making up to do. Being in New Orleans made it difficult — he was so far away from Jessica, but since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark,” a second source told In Touch. “The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.”

Ultimately, the duo “love each other” and “are on the same page” about sorting through their issues, the insider added. So much so, the 7th Heaven alum gushed about her man in honor of his most recent trip around the sun. “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” she wrote on January 31. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Sounds like these two are just taking it one step at a time.