Forever and ever. Justin Timberlake couldn’t help but gush over his wife, Jessica Biel, on Valentine’s Day — almost three months after the pop star was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!!” the 39-year-old musician captioned a sweet photo of himself hugging the 37-year-old actress via Instagram. “When you know, you know.”

The “Mirrors” crooner added, “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy love day, y’all!!”

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of Justin’s sweet note to his wife. One person wrote, “Aww, so sweet. MARRIAGE GOALS, LIFE GOALS,” while another echoed, “That’s right. You got a keeper — don’t forget it!” A third person chimed in, writing, “So cute! So glad you two found each other.”

One day earlier, the Grammy winner was spotted looking calm and collected in London as he smiled for the cameras and his fans after he left the BBC Broadcast House. Justin sported a blue jacket with a patterned shirt, jeans and bright blue sneakers.

Just a week earlier, the Hollywood A-listers “barely interacted” at the Sinner premiere and afterparty in Los Angeles on February 3, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively. “There didn’t seem to be tension. They were doing their own thing — Justin was hanging out with the guys, and Jessica seemed to be tending to work obligations with catching up, photos, etc.”

Despite the awkward situation, the two were “in good spirits” at the bash. Now, it seems like things are looking up for the couple ever since Justin was seen at a bar in New Orleans with his 30-year-old costar. So much so, Justin — who shares son Silas, 4, with his wife — is doing everything in his power to make things right.

“Since returning to Los Angeles, Justin’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark,” a second insider revealed. “The way Jessica sees it, actions speak louder than words.” Ultimately, the 7th Heaven alum and Justin “love each other” and “are on the same page” when it comes to their relationship, the insider added.

Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

We know #Jusica can weather any storm. Happy Valentine’s Day, you two!