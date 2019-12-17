Trying to win her back? Justin Timberlake left some flirty comments on his wife Jessica Biel’s Instagram page on Monday, December 16 — almost a month after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. The 37-year-old brunette babe uploaded a video of herself in workout clothes while she sat on an exercise ball and posed for the camera. “Need gift ideas for the yogi in your life?? I thought you might. My @gaiam gift guide is up on @amazon,” she wrote.

Naturally, the 38-year-old pop star left two heart emojis and one heart-eyes emoji underneath the snap. However, fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts on the interaction. One person wrote, “Buttering her up I see,” while another echoed, “You better throw a few more hearts on there, LOL.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Maybe hold her hand.”

Lately, the 7th Heaven alum has been keeping busy ever since Justin had a night out with Alisha, 30 — where she had her arm on his knee — at a bar in New Orleans. On December 13, Jessica — who shares son Silas, 4, with Justin — was seen leaving a friend’s house amid all of the drama.

The “Cry Me a River” crooner eventually apologized for his actions in a lengthy statement on social media. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said on December 4. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.” Justin continued to explain to the public that he “drank way too much” and regretted putting his family in an awkward position.

Despite owning up to his mistakes, the timing seemed a bit off. “Jessica pushed Justin to make a public statement,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him.”

These days, things between the Grammy winner and Alisha are a bit … uncomfortable. So much so, the two are “avoiding” each other on set, a second insider explained. “Justin is a mess. He’s trying to take it one day at a time. It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile, the mom of one is trying to stay strong for her family during this time. “Just because she’s wearing [her ring] doesn’t mean she’s not mad,” a third source told In Touch. “Jessica feels totally humiliated by Justin and still hasn’t forgiven him.”

Hopefully, Justin will do everything in his power to get his girl back.