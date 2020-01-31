Blow out the candles! Jessica Biel shared a sentimental message and a series of intimate photos to celebrate Justin Timberlake’s 39th birthday on Friday, January 31. In her heartfelt caption, the Limetown actress gushed over how much her husband means to her, proving the power couple is still going strong in the wake of his November 2019 PDA scandal.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” she wrote on Instagram. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

Jessica, 37, can be seen locking lips with her former ’NSync beau after he received his honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in the first snap.

In the second, she and her hubby are all smiles while walking hand in hand. Jessica also shared an adorable portrait from when they dressed up as Harley Quinn and Robin from The Lego Batman Movie for Halloween back in October 2018. To complete her montage, the 7th Heaven alum included a pic of them sweetly embracing.

Justin also took to Instagram Stories to show how he was ringing in the special occasion. In the clip, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” performer is beaming while a group of people sing “Happy Birthday” to him as they present him with a cake.

It looks like Jessica and Justin are in a better place with their relationship now, as they were spotted together with their 4-year-old son, Silas, in New York City on January 21, and the dynamic duo appeared to be in great spirits while out and about.

As In Touch previously reported, the Grammy-winning artist was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright just two months ago at a bar during a drunken night out in New Orleans. They were on a break from shooting the drama film at the time, and Alisha was seen placing her hand on Justin’s knee.

After the controversy, Justin released a statement apologizing to his wife for his actions. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote on December 4.

Since then, he’s been dedicated to making things right with his leading lady. “Justin knows he’s got a lot of making up to do,” an insider previously told In Touch. “Being in New Orleans made it difficult — he was so far away from Jessica, but since returning to Los Angeles, he’s been working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark.”