Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

New ‘do! Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) debuted her new hair makeover, revealing she added blonde balayage highlights to her natural brunette locks.

“New hair, Same me! First time coloring my hair!!🤩 What do y’all think?” Joy-Anna, 23, captioned an Instagram Reel of her trip to Mane and Co hair salon in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 14.

In the Reel, the Arkansas native was pampered by her stylist, Alex York. After applying her color with foils, Joy-Anna enjoyed a relaxing wash before she was treated to a blow-dry. The final look was styled with loose waves, which perfectly showed off her new highlights.

Joy-Anna was accompanied to the appointment by her best friend Carlin Stewart (née Bates). The Growing Up Bates star even appeared in a frame of Joy-Anna’s Reel and commented on the post. “Ahhh…love it so much! You are BEAUTIFUL 😍😍,” Carlin, 23, wrote.

Carlin wasn’t the only one who approved of Joy’s new glam look. Sister Jana Duggar commented, “Ahh 😍 Love it!” Sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) wrote, “So beautiful! 😍.” Sister Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) added, “Beautiful! 😍.” Cousin

Amy King (née Duggar) also commented with “😍,” while sister-in-law Claire Duggar (née Spivey) wrote, “Gorgeous 💖😍.”

Joy switched up her look while visiting Carlin, Carlin’s husband, Evan Stewart, and their daughter, Layla, for a weekend trip. “Spontaneous trip to Tennessee for some much needed girl time! 💚 @carlinbates98,” she captioned a photo of her with her bestie on Friday, August 13. In the shots, the girls wore matching skin-tight, knee-length black skirts with oversized cropped sweatshirts (Joy’s in green and Carlin’s in cream) and matching black baseball hats with a smiley face on the front.

The Growing Up Duggar author shared an update on her vacation as she waited for her flight back home to her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their kids, son Gideon and daughter Evelyn.

“Guys, I barely made it to my flight but I had just enough time to get some Panda [Express] because my flight got delayed,” she said in an Instagram Story selfie video. “Anyway, I had such a good time with Carlin and Evan and Layla and just some great girl time. It was a lot of fun. Perfect. What I needed. But I’m also ready to see my kids and my husband who is super dad, keeping them for three days. Can’t wait to get home.”