Whenever a member of the Duggar family unveils a hair transformation, it’s a big deal for fans of the Counting On brood.

Many of the girls have long and natural manes because of their religious beliefs, having previously discussed why they don’t chop off their locks in their book Growing Up Duggar. “Our hairstyle is our choice, and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” one excerpt reads, adding, “A woman’s hair is her glory.”

Over the years, the ladies acquired new skills on how to style their hair, and they uploaded tutorials on YouTube detailing how they curl it flawlessly and more.

As some viewers may recall, Michelle Duggar famously got a “fab makeover” in a 2013 episode of 19 Kids and Counting. The family matriarch was treated to a trip to the salon for her 46th birthday and was taken aback when she saw her voluminous blowout. “I’ve not had a totally different style,” the TLC star shared about her usually curly ‘do.

Before moving to Los Angeles, California, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) kissed her brunette hair goodbye in a 2019 episode of Counting On. At the time, she still lived in Laredo, Texas, and was excited to put her new look on full display before their big relocation. “Decided to go with the blonde balayage this summer,” she captioned the snaps showing her hair styled in picture-perfect beach waves.

Fans got to see her husband Jeremy Vuolo’s reaction during one scene, and he couldn’t stop complimenting her, telling her “that looks beautiful.”

In 2019, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) underwent her own dramatic hair makeover. “I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!” she wrote in her family blog. “I got to thinking about it and got excited thinking that if I got a little bit more taken off, then I’d have enough to donate to an organization that makes free wigs for people who have lost their hair.”

