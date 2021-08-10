She’s back! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) returned from her “refreshing” month-long social media hiatus with a new photo wearing above-the-knee shorts while out golfing with her husband of four years, Austin Forsyth.

“Taking time to refocus, reprioritize and spending some quality time together is so important!” the mom of two, 23, captioned a series of snapshots shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 10. “We have been outdoors, soaking up the sun, exercising, annnddd we’ve been working on a fun project that I’ll catch y’all up on later! Thank you [to] all of you [who] have messaged to check up on us!”

Joy-Anna rocked the chic style shortly after sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) did the same while stepping out with her children in Los Angeles, California, clad in midthigh-length denim cut-offs on August 6.

Many of the married Duggar girls have adapted their own sense of style years after their parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, implemented modesty rules for their daughters, including no pants or jeans. The parents of 19 raised their girls to wear long skirts and long dresses, as well as below-the-knee hemlines while growing up in their household.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jinger, 27, and her sisters Jana Duggar, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Jill Dillard (née Duggar) explained in an excerpt from their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband.”

In May 2021, Jinger shared how she redefined her views on wearing pants in her and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s memoir, The Hope We Hold.

“Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say,” she wrote, revealing her convictions were slowly changing over time.

“Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart,” Jinger explained, noting she eventually found peace in her decision. “I felt emotional as I worried that my parents would think I didn’t appreciate how I was raised. We could come to different conclusions about Scripture but still love one another.”

It appears Joy-Anna is also following suit with her own fashion sense while raising her kids, 3-year-old son Gideon and 11-month-old daughter Evelyn, with Austin.