Reclaiming her independence. Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) confirmed she is using non-hormonal birth control three years after having her second child with husband Derick Dillard.

The former TLC personality, 29, chatted about her decision to use preventative measures against the wishes of her conservative family in the new issue of People.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

“Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don’t have as many kids as you’re able to, that there’s something wrong with that,” the mother of two said in the interview released on Wednesday, October 21. “But there was a shift in me, where I felt like it wasn’t wrong if you decide as a couple that it’s best for you to wait.”

Jill is the proud mom of 5-year-old son, Israel, and 3-year-old son, Samuel, whom she welcomed after getting married to Derick, 31, on June 21, 2014.

As a former star of 19 Kids and Counting, Jill grew up in a family that valued having a large brood. “Children are a blessing, but that doesn’t mean that at all costs you should have as many kids as possible,” she explained.

Jill, who is the second daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, said she and her law student spouse now resort to various barrier methods as birth control.

“I think you need to do what’s healthiest and best for your family,” she added. “I don’t expect everyone to understand why we’re making the decisions that we are. So, it’s alright if they don’t agree with me.”

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram

Fans have speculated a rift in the famous family for months, especially after Derick dropped hints about their strained relationship in various tweets and messages. Back in July, the Arkansas resident called out his father-in-law, 55, following their departure from the family’s TLC spinoff, Counting On, in 2017.

“From what we’ve seen, [the show] is not accurate at all,” Derick, 31, vented. “Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes, critiquing what is really going on in real-time.” He later made more shocking allegations, adding, “[The show is] still under [Jim Bob’s] control, and he will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film.”

After quitting the show, Jill revealed she is still keeping her distance from her loved ones in the new interview. “I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point,” she confessed. “But I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

In response, Jim Bob and Michelle said they are staying optimistic that things between them will get better soon. “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out,” the couple shared in a statement with the outlet. “We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”