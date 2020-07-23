Beach Babe! ‘Counting On’ Alum Jill Duggar Shows off Her Cute and Casual Swimsuits in New Photos
No pool, no problem! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) showed off her new swimsuits in stunning photos she snapped at home. Though the Duggars have mostly stuck to big swimdresses in the past — or worn legit leggings and skirts for some fun in the sun — the Counting On alum flaunted her beach body in three new outfits on Wednesday, July 22.
Modeling three different swim tops and bottoms, she struck a pose in a swim tee and skirt, swim tank and leggings and a swim tank and shorts. Looking good, girl! Her friends and followers agreed. “You look fabulous!” wrote sister-in-law Deena Dillard. “Gorgeous, Jill,” agreed a fan. A third commenter chimed in, “So excited to see you are living your life the way you want to. You are a special person.”
It seems Jill, 29, really was feeling herself in her summer style. In addition to posting a selfie on her Story and multiple photos on her feed, she also joked about strutting her stuff in the outfits while out and about. “Don’t mind me if you see me at Walmart in my swimsuit, haha,” she told one of her followers.
As hubby Derick Dillard and dad Jim Bob Duggar continue their family feud, Jill has refrained from speaking out. An insider told In Touch the Duggar daughter is doing her best to “stay out” of the drama, but that doesn’t mean she’s not reaping the benefits of carving out her own path with her husband. In addition to cutting her hair, rocking a nose ring and slipping into a pair of shorts, the mom of two may also be breaking family rules by using birth control and possibly even drinking alcohol.