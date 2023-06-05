Amid the release of the new Prime video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, fans noticed Jill Duggar broke another one of her family’s conservative rules after she seemingly debuted a tattoo on her wrist. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Jill’s new tattoo.

Did Jill Duggar Get a New Tattoo?

While the mom of three was raised by Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s conservative guidelines, Jill ​seemingly broke one of their strict rules ​in June 2023.

After sharing a video of herself outside reading the Bible, the former reality TV star panned the camera around, giving viewers a clear look at the ink on her left wrist.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

While the Counting On alum has yet to confirm the tattoo, “Jesus,” written in thick black ink could be clearly seen from the clip.

What Has Jill Duggar Said About Her Family’s Rules?

Jill, along with her infamous large family, was raised under the strict protocols of the non-denominational Christian organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

IBLP was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961. The Institution set out to “introduce people to the Lord Jesus Christ” according to the IBLP website and it is widely known that Gothard’s teachings focused on modest dress, male authority and large families.

The 19 Kids and Counting star recently opened up as part of the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries on how the radical organization shaped their family.

“There’s a story that’s going to be told, and I would rather be the one telling it,” Jill told a producer while sitting next to her husband, Derick Dillard. “We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember.”

During the docuseries, she dropped major bombshells, including how she felt “taken advantage of” by her father as he received the money she should have earned for filming. He was supposed to distribute payment among the kids, but he did not pay them fairly or sometimes at all, according to Jill.

“For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid,” Jill said.

Derick added, “[TLC] said they paid the family. ‘Paid the family’ means we don’t get anything at that point. They said, ‘Well, we paid your dad, so take it up with him.’”