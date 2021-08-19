Repo man? Alex Rodriguez is being called “savage” for sharing a photo of himself leaning against a red Porsche — possibly the same one he gifted ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday in 2019.

A-Rod, 46, shared the photo, in which he bears a large grin while sitting on the Porsche 911 GTS convertible, on Instagram on Wednesday, August 18.

“I’m super down to earth,” the retired New York Yankee wrote.

The former baseball player gifted the car, which can cost up to $140,000, to J. Lo, 52, to ring in her 50th birthday on July 24, 2019. The then-couple also celebrated her special day with 200 friends at Gloria Estefan’s Miami estate on Star Island.

Since then, things appear to have soured between the two — despite the shortstop saying he’s “in a great place” following their split after five years together.

@CelebCandidly/MEGA

After the couple announced they were ending their engagement on April 15, the “Jenny from the Block” singer quickly rekindled her romance with her former fiancé Ben Affleck, who she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

Bennifer 2.0 doesn’t want to “waste any time” and has already begun to house-hunt together and blend their families. Ben, 49, shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A-Rod’s photo comes just days after it was revealed the singer scrubbed her social media of every photo of him and unfollowed him on Instagram.

The athlete’s followers were quick to comment on the picture and the shade he possibly intended to throw at J. Lo.

“Savage. Posing with the car he bought [J. Lo] for her bday,” one follower wrote.

“You took the car back from [J. Lo],” another follower commented.

“[Looks] like [J. Lo] left not only you but the red car too,” a third user added.

Of course, it could just be an innocent photo of a man with his car. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published on Tuesday, August 17, the former Yankee seemed thankful for his time with Jenny.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” Alex said. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”