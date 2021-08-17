Unbothered! Alex Rodriguez shared a rare update on how he’s doing after his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, revealing he’s “in a great place” four months after they called off their engagement.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'” A-Rod, 46, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, August 17.

J. Lo, 52, and the former baseball player announced they were dating in March 2017. On March 9, 2019, the couple became engaged on a beach vacation in the Bahamas. The pair planned to have their wedding in Italy in June 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding had to be postponed twice.

Rumors of a breakup began to circulate on March 12 and then again on April 10 when the Selena star posted a photo on Instagram without her engagement ring. On April 15, they released a joint statement announcing their split.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer moved on quickly and rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck shortly after her breakup from the former New York Yankee and erased every trace of him from her Instagram.

Bennifer, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, don’t want to “[waste] any time,” an insider told In Touch in May, and their relationship has certainly moved fast.

The Oscar winner, 49, and Grammy award winner have started to house hunt together, went Instagram official and have spent a lot of time with each other’s children. Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Insiders previously told In Touch exclusively that both of the exes have given their blessing to the couple.

There might be another major milestone in Ben and J. Lo’s relationship soon. On August 13, a source told In Touch that an engagement is “around the corner” for the Hustlers actress and the Justice League actor.

As for A-Rod, he’s been embracing the single life. The retired shortstop enjoyed a vacation in St. Tropez with NFL sideline reporter for CBS Sports Melanie Collins in July and bragged about his “Big D Energy” following the trip. For the MLB player, that means, “Determined, darling, & dapper AF.”

He also seems focused on spending time with his family and watching his daughters, Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, grow.

“I’m so grateful for where God and … the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward,” Alex told ET in his life update. “Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”