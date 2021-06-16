No qualms. Marc Anthony is “cool” with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez dating Ben Affleck and accepting of the couple being around their 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Marc trusts Jen’s decision to introduce Ben to their kids,” the insider says after Bennifer was spotted spending time with Max and Emme at a family birthday dinner in Malibu on Sunday, June 13. “Ben would love for J. Lo and his kids to meet, he thinks they’d definitely get along. But that all depends on Jennifer Garner. He’s not pushing it until everyone is comfortable with it, he knows better.”

Marc, 52, and J. Lo, 51, were married for a decade — from June 2004 to June 2014 — and they have proven to remain close friends in the years after their divorce was finalized. The “Tu Vida en la Mía” singer and Hustlers actress were even spotted enjoying coffee together at the W Hotel in Miami Beach on Thursday, May 27.

Ben is also on good terms with his ex-wife, Jennifer, following their divorce in November 2018. The Alias actress and Live By Night actor share three kids together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Another source told In Touch exclusively that Jen is “cautious” of Bennifer’s fast-moving romance, but is glad to see him finding happiness. “Ben’s a really good man and he’s a great father, she can never take that away from him,” the insider told In Touch. “The kids adore him.”

Ben and J. Lo got back together in late April, nearly two decades after their split in 2004 and shortly after he gushed over her talent and work ethic in an interview with InStyle. The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez had announced their breakup two weeks prior and it appears she and the Pearl Harbor star are now picking up where they left off.

When it comes to Marc, he has been busy promoting his new critically acclaimed film, In the Heights, which just dropped on HBO. “I’ve never been prouder, period!” he tweeted. “Say it loud, and say it LOUDER! #InTheHeights. Don’t miss it in theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax Thursday, June 10.”