On his side of town! Jennifer Lopez was spotted at Ben Affleck‘s home in Brentwood, California, just two days after he spent the night at her house in Los Angeles.

J. Lo, 51, was seen stepping out of the passenger’s side of the Gone Girl actor’s black Mercedes which was parked on his property, according to photos obtained by Page Six on Friday, June 4. The “On the Floor” singer looked comfy and casual in a cropped white off-the-shoulder sweatshirt with matching sweatpants. She paired the look with teal and yellow New Balance sneakers and a teal sports bra. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, gold rings, a pair of oversized sunglasses and completed her look with her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.

Ben, 48, was in the driver’s seat and he remained in his vehicle until the gate to his property was fully closed so he was not visible.

Their spotting comes just days after the Argo star was photographed looking happy and refreshed as he was leaving the Hustlers actress’ house in the morning of Wednesday, June 2. He smiled at the cameras as he got into his car and drove away.

MEGA/Broadimage/Shutterstock

The couple has been spending a lot of time together recently. On Monday, May 31, they were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they entered Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood for a romantic dinner date.

The old flames rekindled their relationship in April following the Bronx native’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Since their breakup, the new couple has been spending time together in Montana, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Ben and Jen, who were famously nicknamed “Bennifer,” were previously linked from 2002 to 2004, after they split and called off their engagement. On May 26, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the couple were officially back together and “moving fast” with their second chance romance.

Another source revealed to In Touch that Ben made the first move by “reaching out to check up on her as a friend” following her breakup from Rodriguez, 45, but he “exactly what he was doing” since they were both “single.”

While the Good Will Hunting alum “wasn’t sure” how his ex-fiancée “would react,” “Jen went for it” by “texting funny and flirty replies,” the insider continued. “Ben may have initiated it, but Jen sealed the deal. She wanted him back just as bad as he wanted her.”