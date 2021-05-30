Ben Affleck Pays Homage to His Montana Trip With Jennifer Lopez While Stepping Out in Big Sky Hat

Sentimental! Ben Affleck was spotted picking up a delivery order from the front gate of his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 29 — and the actor was wearing a baseball cap from Big Sky, the Montana town where he and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez vacationed over Mother’s Day weekend.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 48-year-old can be seen grabbing a brown paper back from his stoop. The Good Will Hunting star’s hat was on full display, which bore a blue and red logo with the words “Big Sky” on it.

Ben and J. Lo, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors when they reunited at the singer’s Los Angeles mansion in April following her shocking split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Days later, the pair were seen attending the VAX LIVE concert in Miami, but they went to the event separately.

Since returning from their Big Sky trip, the pair have been spotted enjoying the sun in Miami, where they spent some time together at Jen’s $18 million rental home.

On May 26, an insider confirmed to In Touch that former engaged couple are officially back together and “moving fast” with their second chance romance. The pair started dating in 2002 and were engaged by November of that year. They split in 2004.

“Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the source gushed. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.” The insider added that the former flames “both agree that what they have now is truly special.”

“They’re already leaving stuff at each other’s home, clothing, bathroom stuff. He’s wearing a watch Jen gave him back when they dated, before the breakup, when things were still great between them. Almost like nothing ever changed,” the source explained. “Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly. They’re taking this time to get to know each other, all over again.”

