On the right track! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got a “very rare” second chance at love nearly two decades after their broken engagement, and they “both agree that what they have now is truly special,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“It started innocently enough with Ben reaching out to check up on her as a friend,” the insider explains about how the exes rekindled their romance following Jen’s high-profile split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. “But he knew exactly what he was doing. He was single and she was single.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Although the Good Will Hunting actor, 48, “wasn’t sure” how the “On the Floor” singer, 51, “would react” to his friendly effort to connect, “Jen went for it” by “texting funny and flirty replies,” continues the insider. “Ben may have initiated it, but Jen sealed the deal. She wanted him back just as bad as he wanted her.”

The Argo actor and “Let’s Get Loud” singer were together from 2002 until they publicly called off their engagement in 2004 after postponing their wedding due to the extreme attention surrounding their relationship.

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the A-listers wrote at the time about their delayed nuptials. “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

The insider acknowledges Ben and Jen’s past romance was “out of control,” as they were the “biggest celebrity romance on the planet” at the time. “Ben couldn’t handle the pressure then,” says the insider.

However, since reuniting, “They discussed their breakup and how hurt she was,” divulges the insider. “Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly,” the insider says. “They’re taking this time to get to know each other, all over again.”

Luckily, their connection is as strong as ever. A separate insider told In Touch the famous duo “picked up right where they left off,” adding, “it’s like no time has passed at all.”

It looks like the future is bright for Bennifer!