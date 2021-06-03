Better flash those pearly whites, Ben Affleck! The Justice League actor was spotted leaving Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday, June 2, after staying the night amid their rekindled romance.

Ben, 48, looked happy and refreshed when he was photographed leaving the Hustlers actress’ house in the morning. He smiled as he got into his car and drove away. Ben sported a full beard and a blue T-shirt for his outing.

Old flames Jennifer, 51, and Ben reunited in April following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Since the spring, Jennifer and the Oscar winner have been seen hanging out in Montana, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

On Memorial Day, the couple was seen cuddling and wrapping their arms around each other as they headed into the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood.

The two also dined at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant and were later joined by Jennifer’s longtime manager and bestie, Benny Medina, as well as her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

J. Lo and Ben were engaged from 2002 until their breakup in 2004. On May 26, an insider confirmed to In Touch that the couple were officially back together and “moving fast” with their second chance romance.

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” another insider revealed. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

Their rekindled love has also sparked much nostalgia among celebrity friends and fans. Ben’s old girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop company posted a meme on Instagram on Tuesday, June 1, involving an old photo of herself and Ben. The Iron Man star, 48, hilariously commented on the post, “Oh my god you guys.”

Jennifer’s old beau Diddy shared a throwback snap of himself and the singer last month. The Bad Boy Records founder, 51, was photographed with J. Lo rocking 2000s-era fashions as they held hands during a lunch date.

Other A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon, and Kevin Smith chimed in with the news of Bennifer 2.0 last month.

Jennifer, 30, told the podcast The Bitch Bible, “Breaking f–king news! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They’re in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now.”

Ben’s best pal and frequent collaborator, Matt, 50, joked during a May 11 appearance on the Today show, “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it … It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Ben and Jen’s Jersey Girl director Kevin, 50, tweeted last month, “‘Bennifer’ is trending. It’s a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating. I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.”