Newly minted couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cozied up on an intimate dinner date in West Hollywood amid their on-again romance.

The A-listers were spotted embracing each other in new photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, June 1. J. Lo, 51, and Ben, 48, were heading over to Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ben and Jennifer arrived together in his car, according to the outlet. They both were seen smiling as they held hands upon their entrance into the L.A. hotspot, all but confirming reports they are giving their relationship another shot.

The former Gigli costars are “fully back together” 17 years after they called it quits, an insider told In Touch exclusively in May. “Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the source said about how they found their way back to each other. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

“He’s wearing a watch Jen gave him back when they dated, before the breakup, when things were still great between them. Almost like nothing ever changed,” added the insider. “Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly.”

The duo split back in 2004, one year after announcing they were going to be postponing their wedding. Now, it appears they are writing a new chapter in their love story.

J. Lo and Ben have been hitting the town together quite often in recent weeks, having jetted off to Miami and Montana for some alone time. Since their trips, the Argo actor has returned to L.A. and been spotted with his son, Samuel.

E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock

Jennifer was also seen enjoying a friendly cup of coffee with ex-husband Marc Anthony on Thursday, May 27. Interestingly, the same day, her other former flame Diddy shared a “Throwback Thursday” snapshot of himself and Jennifer when they were dating via his Instagram.

The R&B mogul isn’t the only ex of hers seemingly reminiscing on past times, either. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer’s former fiancé Alex Rodriguez appears to be trying to remain positive in the wake of their split in April. However, an insider exclusively told In Touch the MLB icon, 45, is “heartbroken” their relationship didn’t work out because he was still “holding out hope” to reconcile.