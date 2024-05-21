Jennifer Lopez joked about the “sexy things” happening at home during her first television interview amid her marriage issues with Ben Affleck.

While appearing on the Monday, May 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer, 54, was asked if her twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be joining her on her upcoming This Is Me… Now tour.

The “On the Floor” singer admitted it can be “awkward” for the teenagers to watch her perform, as they aren’t used to watching her do the “sexy” things she does on stage.

After Jimmy, 56, asked if she does “sexy things at home,” Jennifer responded, “I do do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don’t know about that.”

Jennifer also briefly mentioned Ben, 51, during the interview when she recalled meeting her idol Barbra Streisand for the first time. She shared that Barbra, 82, commented on the engagement ring Ben gave her “years ago” when they were first engaged in the early 2000s. They called off their 2003 wedding and eventually split in January 2004.

Nearly two decades after they called it quits, Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in July 2022.

The couple sparked split rumors in 2024 when fans noticed they hadn’t been spotted together in public, while In Touch exclusively revealed they are “headed for a divorce” on May 15. It was revealed that the Gone Girl actor has moved out of their shared home and has been staying at a rental property in Brentwood, California.

One day after the report emerged, Ben and Jennifer seemingly put on a united front when they were spotted together for the first time in 47 days while attending his child Fin’s school play. Ben was seen leaning over his SUV to open the passenger side door for Jennifer, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. Meanwhile, Emme, 16, also joined them for the family outing.

An eyewitness told In Touch that Jennifer “seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben,” though said “Emme was super excited” to see Fin, 15, perform.

Another source shared that “nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids.” The insider continued, “All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Despite reuniting for their kids, another source exclusively told In Touch that Jennifer is “hiring crisis PR to help navigate” the split, adding that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“It’s expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce,” a second insider dished. “Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben’s divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there’s history on both sides.”

In light of their drama, Jennifer walked the red carpet for her new movie, Atlas, without Ben on May 20. However, she was sporting her wedding ring while posing for photos.