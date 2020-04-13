Being cautious. Jennifer Garner and her kids stepped out for a spring hike in Brentwood, California, as part of their Easter festivities on Sunday, April 12. They all made sure to wear face masks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old kept things casual as she was spotted in jeans and a white tee shirt. As for her kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — they all honed in on their personal style. Seraphina opted for tie-dye sweatpants while older sister Violet channel her mom’s fashion sense and wore a white button-down and jeans. Sam looked dapper in his snazzy hat while he wore one pant leg scrunched up and the other down to his ankle. We’re loving his fashion statement.

While social distancing, the 13 Going on 30 actress is making sure her kids get in enough exercise and fresh air. She was seen walking with Seraphina on March 25, and later with her whole brood on March 29 and April 1.

As the Affleck kids are in quarantine with their mother, they are really starting to miss dad Ben Affleck. “Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” a source told In Touch exclusively on April 2. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

Thankfully, technology has made social distancing easier on the close family. “The kids really miss seeing Ben when they’re apart, especially Seraphina, who’s a real daddy’s girl. They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day.”

“Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing,” another source exclusively told In Touch in December 2019. “She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben.”

Despite being apart from their dad, Jen said her kids are doing alright while talking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on March 19. “I think I have the perfect aged kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations — we’re built for challenge. We can do this,” she said. “We’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner.” Scroll below to see pictures of Jen and her kids enjoying a spring hike.