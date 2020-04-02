Hang in there! Ben Affleck‘s kids are missing their father while quarantining with mom Jennifer Garner amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” the insider divulges. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

Luckily, technology has been helping the Deep Water star, 47, communicate with his kiddos — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “The kids really miss seeing Ben when they’re apart, especially Seraphina, who’s a real daddy’s girl. They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day.”

A separate source exclusively dished to In Touch in December 2019 that “Seraphina is adorable and super outgoing. She has more of a mischievous streak than the other two and is incredibly close to Ben.” So cute!

These days, the Good Will Hunting alum is social distancing with his girlfriend Ana de Armas. The duo has been spotted in Brentwood getting some fresh air during their PDA-filled walks. As the couple relaxes at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their bond has grown stronger.

“Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together. They’re crazy about each other!” a third insider gushed.

Although he can’t physically introduce his three tots to his new lady at the moment, he’s “holding off” regardless. A fourth source confirmed he’s “waiting until the timing is right. He needs to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

Ben and Ana haven’t been dating that long, but he can see their relationship might progress and include his children. “After seeing how close and loving Ana is with her own family, Ben’s feeling pretty confident that she’ll make a great stepmom,” they added. “Although he’d never try to replace Jen, who he calls ‘the best mom in the world.'”

Reporting by Natalie Posner

