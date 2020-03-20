Putting them to work! Jennifer Garner revealed how her kids are holding up while in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 47-year-old told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition that her brood is doing just fine and are picking up some handy work around the house.

“I think I have the perfect aged kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations — we’re built for challenge. We can do this. We’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner,” the mom to Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, told the talk show host on Thursday, March 19.

Jen continued to explain how her children are taking the situation seriously. “They’re not so big that they are just like, ‘Well I don’t care …,’” she said. “The hard thing are teens and early twenties people and my parents. My parents are the hard ones. I’m like, ‘Mom, dad, the world is shut down to keep you guys safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we are going to go to Sam’s Warehouse,’” she said, laughing with Jimmy.

The actress often gets candid about motherhood and makes sure to keep it real with her followers. On March 12, the beauty took to Instagram to share an all too common mom moment. “Well, how else am I supposed to know which one’s my kid?” Jen captioned a selfie wearing sunglasses and her readers during one of her children’s sporting events.

In the comments, fans praised the star for her relatability. “Plus, embarrassing them is always fun,” one fan wrote, while another joked, “You do what you gotta do! 👏😂” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I sport this look all the time!! Now I know it’s fashionable!!”

The proud mama shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The two do their best to coparent as they have both moved on to new partners. The Batman star, 47, recently started dating Cuban actress Ana de Armas and, luckily, Jen “approves” of Ben’s new lady, a source told In Touch exclusively.

As for Jen, she’s been seeing John Miller since October 2018, and it seems like his presence has been beneficial for the whole family. “Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” a source told Us Weekly in August. Jen’s ex has even “become a better parent.”