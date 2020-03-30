Actress Jennifer Garner has been doing her best to practice social distancing at home with her three kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. But since her children need some fresh air every now and then, the Alias star decided to take them outside to stretch their legs around the neighborhood on Sunday, March 29.

While wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, Jennifer, 47, treaded behind Violet who led the way for the rest of her family. While the teen was deciding on the best route to take, Jennifer started a conversation with Seraphina and Samuel.

It’s a good thing Jen’s kids aren’t her parents because she said she’s been having a hard time getting her mother and father to take COVID-19 seriously. “The hard things are teens, early 20s people and my parents. My parents are the hard ones,” the actress joked to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 19. “I’m like, ‘Dad, mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”

In fact, Jen said her kids have been handling the pandemic in a very mature way. “I think I have the perfect age kids for this,” she said. “Because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations. ‘Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner.’ But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well, I don’t care. I’m going to go.’”

Violet definitely takes after her mother! A source previously told In Touch that Jen’s daughter “is a real mommy’s girl.”

“Not only does she look identical to Jen, [but] they share similar personality traits, too, like their passion for cooking,” the source revealed in December 2019. “She’s extremely mature for her age.” If Seraphina and Samuel follow Violet and Jen’s lead, then they’re bound to get through coronavirus without feeling any anxiety at all.

