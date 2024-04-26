90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik opened up about having a condition called abdominal diastasis while discussing her “mommy makeover” cosmetic surgery. After she shared her experience with abdominal diastasis, fans are now wondering what the condition is.

What Is Abdominal Diastasis?

Abdominal diastasis “occurs when the rectus abdominis muscles (six-pack ab muscles) separate during pregnancy from being stretched,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition – which is common among pregnant and postpartum people – “can make a person’s belly stick out or bulge months or years postpartum.”

What Has 90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Said About Abdominal Diastasis?

Loren opened up about her abdominal diastasis – which she experienced after giving birth to kids Shai, Asher and Ariel – while speaking to Us Weekly in April 2024.

“My muscles were separated by, they count them in units, mine were four units apart,” she told the outlet, adding that the condition led her to have plastic surgery. “So I had a tummy tuck and [the doctor] put my muscles back together.”

What Plastic Surgery Did 90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Have Done?

The TLC personality underwent a major plastic surgery makeover in September 2023. Prior to the procedure, Loren took to Instagram to explain what work she was going to have done.

“The day has finally come, I’m getting a natural mommy makeover. This is something I’ve wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it’s a little different. I was referred to @drdevvdo by a childhood friend because he specializes in doing it naturally,” she captioned a selfie with Dr. Dev Vibhakar. “I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I’ve opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together. We know I’ve been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it a more natural approach is the best way to go. Just like everything else, I’m beyond excited to share this journey with you.”

Following the procedure that spanned seven hours, Loren shared several updates about her recovery process. “Thank you EVERYONE for your kind words and well wishes for a smooth recovery!!!” she captioned a photo of herself covered in bandages Instagram Stories after the surgery. “I couldn’t be happier with @drdevvdo and @peaceloveplasticsurgery – truly AMAZING!!!”

One week later, Loren shared another update to reveal that her stitches and drains had been taken out.

The updates continued when she attended her six-month post-op appointment on March 12, 2024. “Feeling good at my 6 months checkup! So grateful for all of you on this journey with me and obviously couldn’t be luckier for @drdevvdo and his team!” the mother of three captioned several photos from the appointment. “So proud of my body for carrying and delivering 3 babies in 2 1/2 years via c-section … now time to focus on the next chapter of loving my mommy makeover (tummy tuck, 360 lipo with a fat transfer) and focusing on self love!”