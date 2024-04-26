Your account
Elton John Weight Loss Photos: Before, After Transformation

Getty (2)

Elton John’s 40-Lb Weight Loss Photos: Before and After Pictures of the Singer’s Transformation

Apr 26, 2024
By
Picture

Like most, Elton John explored new interests during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The “Rocket Man” artist prioritized his health during his free time, which led to his 40-pound weight loss transformation.

“A lot of my shame comes from the way I’ve put on weight. It’s been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo!” the music icon said on the “Deeney Talks” podcast in 2021. “But I’ve really concentrated on that during lockdown and I’ve had a lot of help from people in the house.”

In March 2024, Elton debuted a tiny figure at his 77th birthday party, which sparked rumors that he was taking Ozempic.

“Naturally there is speculation he turned to weight-loss drugs to achieve such rapid results,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Elton has an addictive personality — let’s hope he doesn’t go too far again!”

Elton John
 Elton John's Health: Updates on the Singer's Recent Surgeries

